Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Auour Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $1,090,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.