Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 418,447 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,447 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.38% of QuantumScape worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 76,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $524,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $485,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 76,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $524,272.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE QS opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 5.19. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.25 and a quick ratio of 19.25.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.