Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $10.76 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,909 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

