Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 279,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 126.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 54.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of BN opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 357.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 311.11%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

