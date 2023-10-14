Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $134.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 500.93% and a negative return on equity of 257.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

