Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.05% of Health Catalyst worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $25,595.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,942 shares in the company, valued at $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,251 shares of company stock worth $60,466. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $475.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

