Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,738,000 after purchasing an additional 869,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of GTLB opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at $22,863,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,323 shares of company stock worth $31,306,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

