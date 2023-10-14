Analysts Set FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Price Target at $13.50

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

FREY stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.87. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 49.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

