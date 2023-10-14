CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $25.25 Average PT from Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $90,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,296. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.