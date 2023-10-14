SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $38.88 Average PT from Brokerages

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Imperial Capital raised shares of SoundThinking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.06 million, a P/E ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.39. SoundThinking has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.35 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

