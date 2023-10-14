Morgan Stanley Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $125.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.84.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $111.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average is $169.57. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

