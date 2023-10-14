Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.70 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after acquiring an additional 946,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $29,351,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

