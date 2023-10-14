Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $455.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $455.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $396.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $346.81 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $409.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $4,849,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.