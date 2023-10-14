Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $146.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.84.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.57. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

