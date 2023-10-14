Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $186.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

