Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $95,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,746,198.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.