Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $396.00 at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $398.00 to $396.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.04.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $346.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.92. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

