Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $401.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $409.00 to $401.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $396.04.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $346.81 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.67 and its 200 day moving average is $349.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

