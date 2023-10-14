Post (NYSE:POST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POST. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.57.

POST stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.26. Post has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Post by 136.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Post by 545.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Post by 29.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

