Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Immunovant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Immunovant Trading Up 6.0 %

IMVT stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $168,244.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $189,861.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,961,670.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $168,244.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,442 shares of company stock worth $6,785,497 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Immunovant by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 290,494 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $1,790,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

