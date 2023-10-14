Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $455.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $396.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $346.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.92. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

