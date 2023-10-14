Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised Dollar General from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.84.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $111.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

