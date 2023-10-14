Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance

Shares of BPHLY stock opened at C$38.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.70. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1-year low of C$27.56 and a 1-year high of C$43.52.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.