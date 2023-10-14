Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance
Shares of BPHLY stock opened at C$38.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.70. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1-year low of C$27.56 and a 1-year high of C$43.52.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
