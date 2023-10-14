Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.48 and last traded at $196.16. 462,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,759,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.86.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,787 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

