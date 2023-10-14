Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Brother Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Brother Industries stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brother Industries will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

