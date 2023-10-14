Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Decreases By 40.0%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.1 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

BZZUF opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Buzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.