Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,100 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 451.5 days.
Fibra Terrafina Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of CBAOF opened at $1.61 on Friday. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.
Fibra Terrafina Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra Terrafina
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.