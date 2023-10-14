Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,100 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 451.5 days.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CBAOF opened at $1.61 on Friday. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

