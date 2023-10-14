LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 7.1%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. 2,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 33,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LiveWire Group by 904.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

