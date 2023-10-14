Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.10

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.10 and last traded at $111.96, with a volume of 156385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 634,122 shares of company stock worth $10,259,785 and sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

