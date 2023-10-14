TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.2%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. 2,583,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,160,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.72 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in TAL Education Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 796,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 6,676,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after buying an additional 4,607,679 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,120,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $532,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

