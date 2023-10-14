Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. Outset Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Outset Medical Trading Down 49.9 %

OM opened at $3.39 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $168.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OM shares. CL King started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 424.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 758,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Outset Medical by 18.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after buying an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after buying an additional 422,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $7,744,000.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

