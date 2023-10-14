Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.43. Approximately 1,269,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 901,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.91.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $25,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,344.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,700 and have sold 64,728 shares valued at $3,170,419. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

