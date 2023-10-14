Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Drops By 17.9%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Brambles Price Performance

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. Brambles has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Featured Stories

