TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Down 6.5%

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 30,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 177,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.26 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TTEC by 76.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TTEC by 206.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

