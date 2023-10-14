Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.13

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 67989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EE

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.