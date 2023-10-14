Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.40. 14,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 137,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 874.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

