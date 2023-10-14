Chemours (NYSE:CC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.57

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 233950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Get Chemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CC

Chemours Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.