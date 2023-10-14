Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.31% of LivePerson worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

LPSN opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $97.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 20.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $101,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at $824,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $37,197.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,157.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,414 shares of company stock valued at $154,939 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

