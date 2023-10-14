Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.39

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 217567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.