Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Up 2.9%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €35.22 ($37.07) and last traded at €34.87 ($36.71). Approximately 199,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 296,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.89 ($35.67).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stevanato Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €33.63 ($35.39).

Stevanato Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of €31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.75.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). The company had revenue of €277.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €275.39 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,997,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 188.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 358,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 70.4% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 119,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

