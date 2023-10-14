Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 432,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 425,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Exscientia Stock Up 8.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 685.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter valued at $30,114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $4,280,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 4,771.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 323,785 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 231,209 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

