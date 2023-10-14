Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,597,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,469,079 shares.The stock last traded at $70.78 and had previously closed at $71.45.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.