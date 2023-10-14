National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NA stock opened at C$87.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$94.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.63. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$85.98 and a 1 year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.37 by C($0.16). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6717557 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

