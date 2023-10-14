Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE GFI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1711 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,380 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,847 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

