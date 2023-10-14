TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE TRTX opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 110.25, a quick ratio of 110.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $481.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.89. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -48.24%.

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after buying an additional 1,488,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 155.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 513,815 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 439,759 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 571,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 250,797 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.