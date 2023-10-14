Kujira (KUJI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $280,515.81

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $89.19 million and approximately $280,515.81 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,130 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.82101109 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $347,783.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

