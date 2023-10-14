MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $11.36 or 0.00042264 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $51.57 million and $1.33 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015880 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,877.80 or 1.00029755 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.32964681 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $1,495,499.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

