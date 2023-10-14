Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BCKIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($5.57) to GBX 555 ($6.79) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 460 ($5.63) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.02) to GBX 440 ($5.39) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of BCKIF stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

