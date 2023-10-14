Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01), reports.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$0.67 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$104.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

