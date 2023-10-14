Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 67,391 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 319,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 178,795 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

